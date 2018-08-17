LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Receives $118.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.08. 2,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

