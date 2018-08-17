Luxoft (LXFT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 518,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 302,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LXFT shares. ValuEngine raised Luxoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Luxoft from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. William Blair lowered Luxoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $55.00 price target on Luxoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.28. Luxoft had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Luxoft Holding Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFT. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Luxoft by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Luxoft by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxoft by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

