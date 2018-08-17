Lumenis (LMNS) Receives News Impact Score of 0.32

News articles about Lumenis (NASDAQ:LMNS) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lumenis earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 50.7747145316948 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Lumenis Company Profile

Lumenis Ltd. (Lumenis) is a provider of energy-based, minimally invasive clinical solutions. The Company operates through three segments: surgical, ophthalmic and aesthetic. The Company offers energy-based solutions for medically necessary and elective procedures, primarily for the aging population. Its solutions include the holmium laser, the Lumenis Pulse 120H, used for urologic applications; the VersaPulse PowerSuite platform which uses holmium lasers for urologic applications; the M22 multi-energy, a multi-application platform for the treatment of various skin conditions, and the Selecta multi-modality platform for retinal, secondary cataract and glaucoma therapies.

