LSV Asset Management Sells 85,800 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,539,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $215,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPT. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 436,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

HPT opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.