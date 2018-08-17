LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,193,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $182,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $79,320,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 149.2% in the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 599.2% in the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 46,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.74.

Shares of ON opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 24.14%. research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 2,750 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $65,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 80,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,919,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,107,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,546,549.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,964 shares of company stock worth $2,140,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

