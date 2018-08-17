LSI Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (LYTS)

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th.

LSI Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.76.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

