Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $435,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. 53,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,334. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.