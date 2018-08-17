Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 697.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 58,820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Triumph Group worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,393,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,508,000 after buying an additional 293,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,279,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,655,000 after buying an additional 244,916 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,461,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,829,000 after buying an additional 259,628 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 876,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 97,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $17,351,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.64. Triumph Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.88 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

