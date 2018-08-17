Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,705 Shares of Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pra Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,825,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,387,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after buying an additional 154,317 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 166.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,621,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,624,000 after buying an additional 1,012,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,286,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,446,000.

In related news, Director Geir Olsen sold 48,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $1,881,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Fredrickson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,974.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,938. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pra Group stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.50. Pra Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.17 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%. sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

