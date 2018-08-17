Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 5,873 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

NASDAQ:INFO opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $104,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $827,959.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,724,750 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

