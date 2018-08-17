Loop Capital Raises SYSCO (SYY) Price Target to $80.00

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price target upped by Loop Capital to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a $70.32 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $996,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,119,634 shares of company stock valued at $206,384,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

