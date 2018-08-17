LMR Partners LLP Invests $145,000 in Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSE. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,343.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 208,651 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.27, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

