LKQ Co. (LKQ) Shares Bought by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 309.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in LKQ by 668.5% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 113,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 98,883 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in LKQ by 32.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.7% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 982,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,269,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Guhan Subramanian acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $48,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,607.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Jude acquired 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $74,282.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,030.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

