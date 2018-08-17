LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough Sells 10,000 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Daryl Carlough sold 1,493 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $33,144.60.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Daryl Carlough sold 425 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $10,115.00.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.33 and a beta of 1.02. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LivePerson by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 156,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in LivePerson by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 316,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

