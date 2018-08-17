LiteBar (LTB) Price Reaches $0.0912

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, LiteBar has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. LiteBar has a market cap of $86,462.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteBar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000563 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001596 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000635 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000324 BTC.

LiteBar Coin Profile

LTB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 948,160 coins. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco . LiteBar’s official website is litebar.co

Buying and Selling LiteBar

LiteBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

