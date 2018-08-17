LinkedCoin (LKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

LinkedCoin (CURRENCY:LKC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One LinkedCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkedCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LinkedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LinkedCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LinkedCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00308756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00164088 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LinkedCoin Coin Profile

LinkedCoin’s official website is www.linkedcoin.com

LinkedCoin Coin Trading

LinkedCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkedCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LinkedCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LinkedCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.