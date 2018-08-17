Linfinity (LFT) Market Cap Tops $0.00

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Linfinity has traded flat against the US dollar. One Linfinity token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linfinity has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linfinity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00293932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00159785 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035895 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Linfinity Profile

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Linfinity is www.linfinity.io . Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linfinity

Linfinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.