Linamar Co. (LNR) Director Sells C$298,540.00 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Mark Stoddart sold 5,500 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total transaction of C$298,540.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Mark Stoddart sold 1,000 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.41, for a total transaction of C$56,410.00.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$54.74 on Friday. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$53.10 and a one year high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.45 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.40.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

