Lightpaycoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.71 Million (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Lightpaycoin has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $750,490.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00095536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightpaycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00307289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00163423 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 1,458,416 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,583 coins. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org . Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightpaycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightpaycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.