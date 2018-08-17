Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $10.43 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.59 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $10.43 or 0.00161154 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00883512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002716 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004044 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013259 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.