Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Holdings Boosted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $207,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

In related news, Director John L. Lamattina sold 4,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.51, for a total value of $778,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,191.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright set a $245.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.67.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $239.66 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $255.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

