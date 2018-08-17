Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.29

Media coverage about Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lifeway Foods earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4966440886418 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LWAY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 5,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,713. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 million, a PE ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lifeway Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $14.10 price target on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lifeway Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

In related news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 4,890 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $31,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 993,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 23,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $135,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,450 shares of company stock worth $298,234. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

