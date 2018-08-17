Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $220,000 in Cable One Inc (CABO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $796.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.20. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $597.40 and a 52 week high of $797.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 30.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $840.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $821.00.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total value of $215,829.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.60, for a total transaction of $2,859,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,210. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

