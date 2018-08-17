Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Level One Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.6259739803644 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of LEVL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.36. 460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,838. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 million. analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

