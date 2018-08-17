Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,423 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 27.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,452.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $1,289,544.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,069.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.