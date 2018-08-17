Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Receives News Impact Score of 0.02

Press coverage about Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Legacy Reserves LP Unit earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.8492669173131 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGCY. BidaskClub cut Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of LGCY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.63. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,942. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.17). Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $139.28 million for the quarter.

In other Legacy Reserves LP Unit news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 59,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $412,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 472,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

