Leerink Swann Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 205.48% and a negative net margin of 83,538.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

