LatiumX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $117.00 (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, LatiumX has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $117.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00308296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00163605 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00040995 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX launched on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,944,527 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LatiumX is latium.org . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

