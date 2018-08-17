Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Nomura lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

LVS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. 45,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

