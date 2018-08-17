Landmark Bank Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Landmark Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Landmark Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTX opened at $133.31 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

