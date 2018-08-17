Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Position Lessened by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King raised their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $148.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.94. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $113.33 and a 12-month high of $149.70.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

