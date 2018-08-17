Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to announce $420.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the highest is $422.11 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $399.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,827,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,366,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.0% in the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $9,449,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $75.75 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

