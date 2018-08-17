L3 Technologies (LLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) in a report issued on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.08.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $209.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. L3 Technologies has a 12-month low of $177.50 and a 12-month high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 110.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

