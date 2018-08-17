K&S (SDF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.21 ($25.24).

K&S stock traded down €0.40 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €19.19 ($21.80). 1,882,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 12-month low of €18.92 ($21.50) and a 12-month high of €24.74 ($28.11).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

