Kopin (KOPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 17289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 86.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 60,807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,567 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 316,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 125,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

