Kopin (KOPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 17289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Separately, BidaskClub cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 86.62%.
About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)
Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.
