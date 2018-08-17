Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €44.00 ($50.00) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.86 ($44.16).

PHIA traded up €0.97 ($1.10) on Friday, hitting €32.72 ($37.18). 4,210,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,000. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

