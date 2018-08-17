Kohl’s (KSS) Shares Down 5.8%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.04 and last traded at $74.39. 5,484,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,821,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.93.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $215,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 6,537.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 987.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Kohl’s by 1,497.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $182,000.
Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
