Kohl’s (KSS) Shares Down 5.8%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.04 and last traded at $74.39. 5,484,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,821,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $215,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 6,537.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 987.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Kohl’s by 1,497.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $182,000.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.