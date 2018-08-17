Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Knight-Swift Transportation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.7373116692582 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

KNX stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $56,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

