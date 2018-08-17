Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

KIN has been the subject of several other reports. CL King raised Kindred Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

KIN opened at $14.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.28. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 12,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,226,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,260,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 845,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $8,029,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

