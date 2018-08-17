Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $507.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 845,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $8,029,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chin sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,241,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,416,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,500. Company insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

