Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $23,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $94.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $124.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $543,838.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,426 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

