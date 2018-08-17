KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZEUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 13.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,541.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.