Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,018,481 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the July 13th total of 12,497,594 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,248,418 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $15.46 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever purchased 42,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $999,977.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.