Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($49.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.33 ($48.11).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €41.83 ($47.53) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a one year high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

