KCOM Group PLC (KCOM) Insider Anna Bielby Purchases 113 Shares

KCOM Group PLC (LON:KCOM) insider Anna Bielby acquired 113 shares of KCOM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £109.61 ($139.83).

KCOM stock opened at GBX 94.90 ($1.21) on Friday. KCOM Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 85.30 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.25 ($1.42).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from KCOM Group’s previous dividend of $2.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KCOM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on shares of KCOM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of KCOM Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Numis Securities started coverage on shares of KCOM Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective for the company.

KCOM Group PLC provides IP-based communication and collaboration services to enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers in the United Kingdom. It operates through Hull and East Yorkshire, Enterprise, and National Network Services segments. The company provides consulting, design, implementation, and managed services related to the collaborative systems and cloud markets; communication and Internet-based services; and network connectivity and related services.

