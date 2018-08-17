KBC Group NV Has $3.84 Million Position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 1 year low of $93.70 and a 1 year high of $125.85.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s payout ratio is currently 48.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

In other MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $17,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.