KBC Group NV Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 671.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 346,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 301,408 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,187,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,075,000 after purchasing an additional 111,185 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $11,503,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $86,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $158,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 885 shares in the company, valued at $56,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

