KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in AES Corp (AES)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AES were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AES by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 88,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AES by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $13.87 on Friday. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Friday, April 27th. They set a “weight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

