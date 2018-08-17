Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Takes $1.84 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,774 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,144,000 after purchasing an additional 839,200 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,681,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,327,000 after purchasing an additional 164,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,801,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,553,000 after purchasing an additional 570,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $184,334,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $76.69 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.27 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

