Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vivint Solar by 141.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vivint Solar by 402.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vivint Solar by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vivint Solar by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 209,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSLR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vivint Solar from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of VSLR opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 67.35%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $175,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,083 shares in the company, valued at $785,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $38,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,629.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 537,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,262. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

